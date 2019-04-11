WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Langtree

Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:36 am
Posted by giddyupoldfella on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:36 am
Gone!
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:38 am
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:38 am
WTF is going on
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:39 am
Posted by giddyupoldfella on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:39 am
Contract terminated
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:40 am
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:40 am
giddyupoldfella wrote:
Contract terminated

any reason given?

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2019-04-11-l ... eaves-club

very insightful article... not!
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:42 am
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:42 am
Nothing on the site, trying to find out. Got to be a massive breach of discipline to give the wording of having his contract terminated. If it was mutual then it would have been worded differently
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:43 am
Posted by giddyupoldfella on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:43 am
MGarbutt1986 wrote:
any reason given?
No! not yet.
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:44 am
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:44 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
Nothing on the site, trying to find out. Got to be a massive breach of discipline to give the wording of having his contract terminated. If it was mutual then it would have been worded differently

Indeed, especially as we are short of bodies again.
Re: Langtree
Post Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:48 am
Posted by scarrie on Thu Apr 11, 2019 8:48 am
It certainly smacks of a sacking given the distinct lack of details.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"

