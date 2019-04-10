WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Williams

Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 10:40 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Apr 10, 2019 10:40 pm
Having been rested for the cup game at Halifax, Rhys brings an end to his run of 138 consecutive games for the club. Some achievement for Rhys and the club. I hope the Broncos mark it in some way.
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:07 pm
Posted by jbuzza on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:07 pm
Extraordinary given the nature of the game.

