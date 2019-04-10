WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nou Camp - Important Ticket Announcement By The Club!

Posted by Bert's Medal on Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:28 pm
Bert's Medal
Wigan have announced that anyone who has bought tickets in the blocks outlined below should note that tickets 1 and 2 etc are not sat together. In these blocks, the seating goes up in multiples of 2, with the seats going 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 etc and then restarting further along the aisle with 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 etc. So if you bought 4 tickets together (say seats 1, 2, 3 and 4) they would not be together - in this example, you would need seats 1, 3, 5 and 7 or seats 2, 4, 6 and 8 to be sat together.

The blocks affected are: 044, 045, 046, 047, 048, 144, 145, 146, 147 and 148.

I have just phoned the club's ticket office and they will exchange tickets for the correctly numbered ones. The seating pattern that many of you will have seen on the computer screen when purchasing tickets in person was set-up by Wigan who hadn't been informed of the irregular seating plan as outlined above and so, quite naturally, assumed that the numbers of each seat in a row increased by 1.

https://wiganwarriors.com/news/2019-04-09-nou-camp-multiple-ticket-purchase-update

Posted by [Gareth] on Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:30 pm
[Gareth]
Another cockup lol
