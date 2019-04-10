WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Ground Value

The Ground Value
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:26 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:26 pm
Wakefield No 1
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news ... -1-9703559
Is it me or the council have lent the money and are now trying to blame someone else if it goes wrong...
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: The Ground Value
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:34 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:34 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/wakefield-council-papers-reveal-trinity-paid-significantly-above-market-value-for-belle-vue-ground-1-9703559
Is it me or the council have lent the money and are now trying to blame someone else if it goes wrong...

That's how I read it. Funny how when we asked for freedom of information on legal advice etc we were told it was not in the public interest to release information. Suits council now to release these figures.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: The Ground Value
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:35 pm
Posted by dboy on Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:35 pm
In other news, today is Wednesday. It's a nothing story.

The Red Book valuation is what it is. The actual value of the land is whatever someone will pay, or in our case, it's whatever someone HAS to pay in order to purchase.

Manni is not daft; he knows how much we need the land.

With development, that purchase fee will seem great value...the "estimated a value of £1.7m for the stadium and land based on current use. The estimated value with enhanced planning permission (after redevelopment) for both sites would be in the region of £3.5m to £4m."
Re: The Ground Value
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:11 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:11 pm
dboy wrote:
In other news, today is Wednesday. It's a nothing story.

The Red Book valuation is what it is. The actual value of the land is whatever someone will pay, or in our case, it's whatever someone HAS to pay in order to purchase.

Manni is not daft; he knows how much we need the land.

With development, that purchase fee will seem great value...the "estimated a value of £1.7m for the stadium and land based on current use. The estimated value with enhanced planning permission (after redevelopment) for both sites would be in the region of £3.5m to £4m."


Correct I suspect - there is far more to this deal than meets the eye imho.

However had the Council and the right honourable Sir knob not have told us not too, we could have purchased both site for considerably less in 2015. This is made even more ridiculous when you consider the following. Even had the opinion of the time transpired and eventually either had it purchased for us as a fob off by Yorkcourt or we finally got NM it would still have been a worthwhile investment by the club as its value has increased since 2015. At 1.7 million it is a fair bit more than Mani paid, yet still Box and co told us categorically not to bother because all was in hand.

Now some how we have had to pay almost 3 time what it would have four years ago - pathetic work WMDC.

As you say though its real value is what we were willing to pay and one has to assume the figures and the reasoning make good sense to Mr Carter and co.
Re: The Ground Value
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:35 pm
Posted by bren2k on Wed Apr 10, 2019 2:35 pm
dboy wrote:
In other news, today is Wednesday. It's a nothing story.

The Red Book valuation is what it is. The actual value of the land is whatever someone will pay, or in our case, it's whatever someone HAS to pay in order to purchase.

Manni is not daft; he knows how much we need the land.

With development, that purchase fee will seem great value...the "estimated a value of £1.7m for the stadium and land based on current use. The estimated value with enhanced planning permission (after redevelopment) for both sites would be in the region of £3.5m to £4m."


Mostly true - apart from the fact that prior to this flip by 88M, we could have purchased it for half the price; but we didn't, because of the intervention of Wakefield's sainted son, Rodney Walker.

So it's a nothing story in terms of the red book valuation - but a big story in terms of 88M making a mint purely by virtue of getting the right information at the right time, from someone in the know.

It stinks.

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, BarnsleyGull, bren2k, Dave K., dboy, djcool, Dunkirk Spirit, JINJER, King Street Cat, little wayne69, nanker, PopTart, R.B.A, ricardo07, Rogues Gallery, RWB, ry21, Sandal Cat, Trin3195, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, vastman, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 202 guests

