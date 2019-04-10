In other news, today is Wednesday. It's a nothing story.
The Red Book valuation is what it is. The actual value of the land is whatever someone will pay, or in our case, it's whatever someone HAS to pay in order to purchase.
Manni is not daft; he knows how much we need the land.
With development, that purchase fee will seem great value...the "estimated a value of £1.7m for the stadium and land based on current use. The estimated value with enhanced planning permission (after redevelopment) for both sites would be in the region of £3.5m to £4m."