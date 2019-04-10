WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BBC report Giants v Trinity match postponed

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity BBC report Giants v Trinity match postponed

Post a reply
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:41 am
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 127th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 83
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
On BBC sport site May 5th game. Anyone know why
Last edited by Dunkirk Spirit on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:43 am, edited 1 time in total.
Posted by Cats13 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:42 am
Cats13 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,536
Quiz Score: 324
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 302
HTFC at home to Man Utd live on Sky that day I think (fixture moved).

We all know what sport wears the trousers.
Posted by FSW on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:48 am
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 130th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 64
Presumably they will have to forfeit if they don't have a ground - or relocate to Sheffield.
Posted by FSW on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:48 am
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 130th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 64
Presumably they will have to forfeit if they don't have a ground - or relocate to Sheffield.
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:54 am
homme vaste User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 168
Rep Position: 20th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 1083
Location: Tomorrowland
Cats13 wrote:
HTFC at home to Man Utd live on Sky that day I think (fixture moved).

We all know what sport wears the trousers.


Yep, funny you have all these Hudds fans banging on about our stadium yet they have 0 authority in a football stadium that they are sub tenants in.
Posted by musson on Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:01 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,536
Quiz Score: 28
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 960
FSW wrote:
Presumably they will have to forfeit if they don't have a ground - or relocate to Sheffield.


Lmao!
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Apr 10, 2019 1:02 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 128
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 7012
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Unfortunately that will be the 1st game I miss this season.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: charlie, cocker, coco the fullback, Dunkirk Spirit, eric35, FSW, Joe Banjo, KingRoss11, LyndsayGill, musson, phe13, Returnee, Rogues Gallery, Trin3195, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, wakefieldwall, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,872,3151,89777,5364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)