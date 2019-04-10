WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for Wakefield Friday

19 man squad for Wakefield Friday
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:12 am
Posted by Ashton Bears on Wed Apr 10, 2019 11:12 am
Wigan Warriors Head Coach, Adrian Lam, has named his 19-man squad to face Wakefield Trinity in Friday eveningâ€™s Round 10 Betfred Super League clash at The Mobile Rocket Stadium, 7.45pm kick-off.
Last time the Warriors visited Wakefield in June 2018, Trinity came away with the two points, winning 32-16. Adrian Lamâ€™s side will be hoping for a better result this time around.
Injury news
Dom Manfredi and Jarrod Sammut (both knee) drop out of the squad, whilst forwards Ben Flower and Sean Oâ€™Loughlin are still sidelined with injury.
Joe Greenwood is also ruled out after sustaining a head knock against Castleford Tigers last Friday.
Long-term absentees Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall are still out with injury.
Academy back-rower Joe Shorrocks is named in a 19-man squad for the first time, while hooker Sam Powell returns from injury to take his place in the 19.
Wiganâ€™s 19-man squad to face Wakefield:
image: https://www.wiganwarriors.com/admin/res ... or-ali.jpg

19-man squad vs Wakefield Trinity: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisely, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.
You can get your tickets for Friday nightâ€™s game by calling 01942 311111 or visiting the DW Stadium Ticket office in person.
For information on ticket prices, click HERE.

Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... S7x0mev.99

