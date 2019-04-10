WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Week/RedVee

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Saints Week/RedVee

Post a reply
Saints Week/RedVee
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:47 am
Posted by matt_wire on Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:47 am
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 491
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
There doesnâ€™t seem to be a dedicated thread for â€˜Saints Weekâ€™ on here (tickets thread aside) but Iâ€™m laughing my head off in disbelief reading our friends at RedVee. One idiot thinks Lomax is better than Austin. Spare me!

Another says that we donâ€™t have as much â€˜strikeâ€™ as them, what does that mean? Think of all the different places and ways we manage to score tries this year. I havenâ€™t seen LMS or Walmsley throw a backdoor pass like Chris Hill, for instance.

I want some of what theyâ€™re having (unless itâ€™s their sister). The age-old arrogance is sickening.

Should be a cracker if the ref lets it flow.
Re: Saints Week/RedVee
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:57 am
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:57 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 58
Rep Position: 76th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1742
As Mr Wilde (Oscar, not Brian Wilde of Last of the Summer Wine fame) once said, "There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about"

If we weren't a significant theat they'd be discussing Justine Holbrook's haircut (who wouldn't) or LMS new anthology of poems.

Let them sweat, it will do that scouse palor the world of good.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, chris2925, easyWire, eddieH, Jimathay, matt_wire, MorePlaymakersNeeded, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, Rocky Bobby, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, tradesmans entrance, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, Wrath, WWRLFC78 and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,872,2041,75977,5364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)