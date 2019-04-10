There doesnâ€™t seem to be a dedicated thread for â€˜Saints Weekâ€™ on here (tickets thread aside) but Iâ€™m laughing my head off in disbelief reading our friends at RedVee. One idiot thinks Lomax is better than Austin. Spare me!
Another says that we donâ€™t have as much â€˜strikeâ€™ as them, what does that mean? Think of all the different places and ways we manage to score tries this year. I havenâ€™t seen LMS or Walmsley throw a backdoor pass like Chris Hill, for instance.
I want some of what theyâ€™re having (unless itâ€™s their sister). The age-old arrogance is sickening.
Should be a cracker if the ref lets it flow.
