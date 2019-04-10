I was shocked at reading the RFU keeps first time drug offences secret. Weâ€™ve had a few recently in Rugby League, Hamlin and Hardaker spring to mind straight away.
Are we needlessly giving ourselves bad press? Phil Clarke suggested on sky sports a large fine may be better than the current two year ban deterrent. Should we mirror the RFU policy, or at least make changes to ours?
BBCNews
RFU policy means first-time offences are not made public, but a second positive test in November 2018 found "adverse analytical finding" for cannabis and cocaine.
"The purpose of the Illicit Drugs Policy is primarily to protect the health and welfare of players," said Anti-Doping and Illicit Drugs Programme manager Stephen Watkins. "This means that, in the first instance, the problem can be dealt with as a confidential health-related issue.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/47868613
