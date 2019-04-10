WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Drug policy

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Drug policy

Post a reply
Drug policy
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 8:36 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Apr 10, 2019 8:36 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 240
Rep Position: 13th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 3080
I was shocked at reading the RFU keeps first time drug offences secret. Weâ€™ve had a few recently in Rugby League, Hamlin and Hardaker spring to mind straight away.

Are we needlessly giving ourselves bad press? Phil Clarke suggested on sky sports a large fine may be better than the current two year ban deterrent. Should we mirror the RFU policy, or at least make changes to ours?

BBCNews
RFU policy means first-time offences are not made public, but a second positive test in November 2018 found "adverse analytical finding" for cannabis and cocaine.

"The purpose of the Illicit Drugs Policy is primarily to protect the health and welfare of players," said Anti-Doping and Illicit Drugs Programme manager Stephen Watkins. "This means that, in the first instance, the problem can be dealt with as a confidential health-related issue.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/47868613
Re: Drug policy
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:28 am
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 9:28 am
MGarbutt1986 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 99th / 77,536
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts: 541
If true, it means the RFU are not WADA compliant, ANY drug use should be an immediate ban for two years.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Foti with the goaty, moving on..., steadygetyerboots-on, tigertot and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,872,2041,75977,5364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
TOMORROW 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)