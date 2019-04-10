WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN | Ava Seumanufagai

IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:18 am
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:18 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Leeds Rhinos are delighted to announce the signing of Ava Seumanufagai on a 2 and half year contract from @Cronulla_Sharks with immediate effect

Re: IN | Ava Seumanufaga
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:22 am
Posted by Jrrhino on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:22 am
Jrrhino
Strong-running second rower
This is great news for us I hope he boosts us and helps us kick on and gets us out of this relegation fight
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufaga
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:23 am
Posted by tad rhino on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:23 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
needed a prop. hopefully hes a good one
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:28 am
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:28 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
As long as he remembers which way we’re attacking.
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:30 am
Posted by Trebor1 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:30 am
Trebor1
Strong-running second rower
Just what we needed. Looks like the fella can do some damage. Fingers crossed it works out
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:31 am
Posted by Clearwing on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:31 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Not an NRL buff but if he hits hard in the tackle and makes metres then I'm delighted.
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:33 am
Posted by Trebor1 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:33 am
Trebor1
Strong-running second rower
Clearwing wrote:
Not an NRL buff but if he hits hard in the tackle and makes metres then I'm delighted.


Here here.
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:42 am
Posted by Trebor1 on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:42 am
Trebor1
Strong-running second rower
Looks like hes played 4 years at West Tigers and signed at cronulla in 17. Played plenty of games. Should go well. Good age 27.
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:45 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:45 am
rollin thunder
Bronze RLFANS Member
Already social media rumours in overdrive that's Merrin is deffo deffo not coming back now. Some people just open their mouths (type) and come out with anything.
Re: IN | Ava Seumanufagai
Post Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:49 am
Posted by BrisbaneRhino on Wed Apr 10, 2019 6:49 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
I thought this might be happening, oddly enough due to the silence after it was first mooted. He has some pedigree at least. Good luck pronouncing his surname though.

