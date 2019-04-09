WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bloody advert

Bloody advert
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 10:00 pm
Posted by Plum Bob on Tue Apr 09, 2019 10:00 pm
WTF is it with stupi pop up ads. Please get rid of em.
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 10:16 pm
Posted by Panda92 on Tue Apr 09, 2019 10:16 pm
Install ublock origin to your browser. You won't get any pop ups on here (I've never seen one) and you'll see fewer adverts elsewhere, too.

