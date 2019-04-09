WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Flying binman

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Flying binman

Post a reply
Flying binman
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:04 pm
Posted by Hessle Roader on Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:04 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 41
Rep Position: 93rd / 77,531
Quiz Score: 320
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4369
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Sorry to hear that Fetuli has decided to hang up his boots with immediate effect. Thanks for all your efforts Tuli and best of luck for the future.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: Flying binman
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:10 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:10 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 73
Rep Position: 62nd / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 18080
It's been a bit of an inauspicious ending to his Hull career but at his best he was great for us.

There was a lot of people rubbishing (pun intended) our signing of him but it proved to be very astute.

I wish him well for the future.
Re: Flying binman
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:31 pm
Posted by Irregular Hoops on Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:31 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 108th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2694
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
One of the immortals

Best of luck for the future Tuli
Re: Flying binman
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:34 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Tue Apr 09, 2019 6:34 pm
Riderofthepalehorse User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 59
Rep Position: 75th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 526
Location: Kingston upon Hull
Been great Tuli, good luck for the future, remember those Wembley wins.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, fcthefuture, giddyupoldfella, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hasbag, Irregular Hoops, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, oooh Gravy!, paintman, pmarrow, R.B.A, RichM, Rocknrolla69er, simon_tem, Windy winger and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,872,0171,95877,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 11th Apr 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Thu 11th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)