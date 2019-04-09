Having heard the injury news today, our current position has definitely taken a turn for the worst.
Our injury situation was bad as it was but now with Manfredi gone for the season, Greenwood missing this week and most likely next and no Sammut for 4 weeks, it’s even worse.
If we have to go into the next two games (Wakefield & Saints) without Manfredi, Sammut, Flower, Greenwood, Clubb, Powell and Farrell, I’d say we’re looking down the barrel of two more defeats. Then it’s Salford and Cas so we desperately need some reinforcements or we could end up played 13, won 3. I’ve remained calm so far but now I’m getting a bit nervy!
Our injury situation was bad as it was but now with Manfredi gone for the season, Greenwood missing this week and most likely next and no Sammut for 4 weeks, it’s even worse.
If we have to go into the next two games (Wakefield & Saints) without Manfredi, Sammut, Flower, Greenwood, Clubb, Powell and Farrell, I’d say we’re looking down the barrel of two more defeats. Then it’s Salford and Cas so we desperately need some reinforcements or we could end up played 13, won 3. I’ve remained calm so far but now I’m getting a bit nervy!