Tue Apr 09, 2019 3:42 pm
Bigredwarrior
Bigredwarrior
Having heard the injury news today, our current position has definitely taken a turn for the worst.
Our injury situation was bad as it was but now with Manfredi gone for the season, Greenwood missing this week and most likely next and no Sammut for 4 weeks, it’s even worse.
If we have to go into the next two games (Wakefield & Saints) without Manfredi, Sammut, Flower, Greenwood, Clubb, Powell and Farrell, I’d say we’re looking down the barrel of two more defeats. Then it’s Salford and Cas so we desperately need some reinforcements or we could end up played 13, won 3. I’ve remained calm so far but now I’m getting a bit nervy!
Tue Apr 09, 2019 3:49 pm
post
post
We need to sign a couple of players, that is the answer.
Tue Apr 09, 2019 4:07 pm
apollosghost
apollosghost
post wrote:
We need to sign a couple of players, that is the answer.


Maxed out on the cap, not going to happen.
Tue Apr 09, 2019 4:19 pm
KingRoss11
KingRoss11
Something like this for wakey I imagine

Hardaker
Davies
Sarginson
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Shorrocks
Bullock
Tommy
Navarette
Paisley
Isa
Lockers/Partington

Smithies
Bryne
Flower (maybe)
Powell
Tue Apr 09, 2019 4:42 pm
goobervision
goobervision
Don't forget the loss of Hamlin. He's still on the books and until the process is completed will hold cap space, assuming a negative outcome.
Tue Apr 09, 2019 4:49 pm
Rogues Gallery
Rogues Gallery
Potentially we could be missing a full pack. Clubb, Powell, Flower, Farrell, Greenwood and O'Loughlin. No team can be without that many of their 1st choice pack.
Tue Apr 09, 2019 5:06 pm
MadDogg
MadDogg
We're in trouble - no doubt about it. I feel for them as they've done very weIl to make significant improvments very quickly, only to get kicked in the gut with yet more injuries.

I guess we can only hope London keep losing but they have home games against Catalans and Salford coming up. Leeds won't stay bottom.

