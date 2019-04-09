WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegation

Relegation
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 2:34 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Apr 09, 2019 2:34 pm
These are the latest relegation odds from betfred, London 4/11, Huddersfield 5/1, Leeds 6/1, Hull kr 8/1, Salford 10/1, Wigan 100/1

We are now third favourites for relegation, if London keep picking up wins the other clubs near the bottom are going to start to panic.

The Easter weekend is absolutely massive for all clubs at the bottom of the table. All clubs will be looking at the fixtures thinking they are games they can win and be targeting 4 points, anyone picking up 4 points will suddenly be in the top half of the table. Anyone picking up 0 points will be in relegation panic mode. Huddersfield and Wigan have the advantage of a game in hand. These are the crucial fixtures.

Huddersfield v Cas
Wakefield v Wigan
Leeds v Huddersfield
Saints v Wigan
London v Catalan
Hull v Hull kr
Hull kr v Warrington
Huddersfield v London
Wakefield v Leeds
Salford v Wigan

Are these two massive must win games for Leeds?
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 3:10 pm
Posted by Mark Laurie on Tue Apr 09, 2019 3:10 pm
You've done it now. What is our success ratio for your must win games? About 20%? Hudds could win all 3 and be well out of it soon. London are our target for mine

