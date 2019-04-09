WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Colton Roche returns

Colton Roche returns
Post Tue Apr 09, 2019 11:00 am
Posted by RagingBull on Tue Apr 09, 2019 11:00 am
RagingBull Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 211
Thoughts on this.

He was reasonable when with us the last time. So im sure he will add something, certainly a bit more agression

Whar are the impacts on the current squad? Is back row an are we needed to strengthen? Garside has been poor in the games hes played so Roche coming in certainly knocks him further down the pecking order, or will he play more as a middle forward rather than on an edge?

JK has obviously brought him in to play so i wonder where he fits in the side?

Users browsing this forum: 230359, Bullseye, Highlander, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Nothus, RagingBull, Scarey71 and 114 guests

