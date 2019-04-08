WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v St Helens Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:38 pm
Uncle Rico
A top of the table encounter this week as our boys head over to WA9 to take on St Helens in what should be a mouth-watering clash. Who will come out top the P&B or the Red Vee, there's big match ups all over the pitch Roby v Clark, Hill v Thompson LMS v Auntie Rico... you decide

Good luck

a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium, Capacity 18,000):
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Huddersfield v Castleford
Wakefield v Wigan
Catalans v Hull FC
Posted by Old Man John on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:48 pm
Old Man John
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium, Capacity 18,000): 16,400
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 24 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Josh Charnley
d) Time of first try: 12 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Regan Grace
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Huddersfield v Castleford. Castleford by 7
Wakefield v Wigan. Wakefield by 4.
Catalans v Hull FC. Catalans by 8.
Gerrum on side ref
Posted by KingRoss11 on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:55 pm
KingRoss11
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium, Capacity 18,000): 15.200
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 22 v 18 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Charnley
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Percival
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Castleford : Cas 10
Wakefield v Wigan: Wakey 4
Catalans v Hull FC: Catalan 10
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:59 pm
Uncle Rico
Wire n Steel's prediction

a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium, Capacity 18,000): 12700
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 12 v Warrington 16
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): King
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Castleford – Cas by 10
Wakefield v Wigan – Wakefield by 14
Catalans vs Hull – Catalans by 16
Posted by sir adrian morley on Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:28 pm
sir adrian morley
A..12.400
B..saints 16 wire 12
C..super josh
D..9 mins
E..super josh
F...4
G
Hudds by 8
Wakey by 10
Cats by 8

