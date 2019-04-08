WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Greg Minikin.

Greg Minikin.
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:09 pm
Posted by karetaker on Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:09 pm
IGNORE

Contract up for renewal, but reading League Express seems to be stalling. Looks like trying to get a bigger deal at Cas but is he someone we would be interested in given Atkins and Goodwin contracts are up.
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:13 pm
Posted by Dezzies_right_hook on Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:13 pm
IGNORE

I think cas are interested in an Australian centre so stalling on contract for minikin
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:26 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:26 pm
IGNORE

He's a winger, cas are playing him at centre cos theyve got injuries (it hasnt been mentioned much).

He's a decent enough finisher, cas did well out of London's relegation

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, karetaker, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Old Man John, richmond, Rocky Bobby, stpatricks, Wrath and 173 guests

