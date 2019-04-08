WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London cup game.

London cup game.
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:06 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Mon Apr 08, 2019 5:06 pm
Does anyone think we can win this one? I think it depends on what teams both coaches pick. The league is probably more important to London than the cup, although I still think they will end up bottom. Remember we beat them at The Shay last season and ran them close at their place. Injuries will maybe cost us but if everything else goes our way who knows? Up The Fax!
Re: London cup game.
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:00 pm
Posted by Pellon Boy on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:00 pm
I'm not sure how much the money increases as you go into the next round. I think London have a tight budget and a generous owner, so I think they may want to go as far as they can. But I also think that league survival has to be key for them, so will they be prepared to go with a weaker side to protect some of their key players? I think Wardy is a very good young coach and he will know that they won't win the cup but they could stay in the league if they keep putting a shift in.

So taking the splinters out of my arris, I think London will come with a weakened side with a focus on their league games as being more important.

We can win this one as we certainly need the cash and the kudos!

