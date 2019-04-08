Hi guys,
Just a quick post to let you know there is Free Tag Rugby League Taster Sessions taking place in Leeds over the next two weeks.
Getting involved in some social non contact Rugby for adults with Try Tag Rugby is a fun way to get your Rugby fix midweek. Further details on this link.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... y-sessions
Register on this link.
https://trytagrugby.spawtz.com/SpawtzSk ... RegionId=6
