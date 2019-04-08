Hi guys,
Just a quick post to let you know there is Free Tag Rugby League Taster Session taking place in Wakefield on 15/04 and others nearby such as Gildersome on 10/04.
Getting involved in some social non contact Rugby for adults with Try Tag Rugby is a fun way to get your Rugby fix midweek. Further details on this link.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... y-sessions
Register on this link.
https://trytagrugby.spawtz.com/SpawtzSk ... RegionId=6
