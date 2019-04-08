Hi guys,
Just a quick post to let you know there are loads of Free Tag Rugby League Taster Sessions nationally this week and next throughout the UK, particularly in West Yorkshire, but also Manchester, Wigan and London.
If you'd like to get involved in some social non contact Rugby for adults with Try Tag Rugby, there are loads of tasters taking place at the moment. It's a fun way to get your Rugby fix midweek. Further details on this link.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... y-sessions
Just a quick post to let you know there are loads of Free Tag Rugby League Taster Sessions nationally this week and next throughout the UK, particularly in West Yorkshire, but also Manchester, Wigan and London.
If you'd like to get involved in some social non contact Rugby for adults with Try Tag Rugby, there are loads of tasters taking place at the moment. It's a fun way to get your Rugby fix midweek. Further details on this link.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... y-sessions