Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 08, 2019 2:27 pm
Nobody saw the Batley result coming but most of us correctly predicted the other results. This weeksâ€™ winner with 20 points is SOLLY86 who just managed to pick up the bonus on offer â€“ the rest of us went too low with the number of points scored by teams beginning with the letter B - and had one margin bang on. An honourable mention to Bulls4 â€“ 2nd this week with 14 points â€“ 5 correct winners and 2 margins spot on.

Bullseye still on top, pulling away from the pack along with bullinenemyland.

A break this week for the Challenge Cup before a bumper Easter prediction.

95 Bullseye
91 bullinenemyland
84 le penguin

83 S0LLY86
79 alex 0604
78 broadybull87
77 paulwalker71
77 Bulls4
77 rambull1967
76 bull on a canary
75 DrFeelgood
74 Steel City Bull
73 Jimmy 4 Bradford
70 Johnbulls
69 bringbackjimmy
69 kaybenbull
69 FevGrinder
68 Pumpetypump
67 herr rigsby
66 tackler thommo
65 Fr13daY
65 charlie caroli
64 Bent&Bongser
63 Bendybulls
62 Bull Mania
58 Nelson
55 jackmac452
52 RagingBull
50 Marvin Goolash
50 Bullnorthern
46 Scarey71
45 Ferocious Aardvark
35 roger daly
28 dddooommm
25 Pyrah123
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1

