I have heard criticism of our performance yesterday, and in particular our defence. Yet, am I alone, in having enjoyed the game?
I thought the style of rugby we played was very good to watch and we performed, for the most part, at high speed. (The report in the Barrow newspaper felt they couldn't cope with our speed of play) We scored some excellent tries and, to be fair, Barrow contributed significantly to what I thought was an enjoyable spectacle. There were 27 penalties in the game, (if you see the offence, you have to punish it) yet the game still seemed to flow!
Defensively, we were ok, apart from getting caught cold at the start of the second half, and the last five minutes, when we appeared tired. Ten minutes of huge pressure, when playing with eleven men, couldn't have helped us there!
So, once again, we have been served a very watchable game, against an opposition who were determined to play rugby. Well done both teams! And, for those of you who aren't going, you are missing out on some good, competitive entertainment, from a team that is playing with immense pride and spirit.
Incidentally, a caller to Radio Manchester thought Ben Thaler was out of order sin-binning two players (Marsh and Cator) for delaying the ptb. What appeared to happen, was that Marsh was binned for that offence (no complaints there) and then the touch judge reported Cator for something dangerous in the tackle and that is what the ref appeared to be signalling when he gave Joe the yellow. You could say it was a brave decision, which made for a highly interesting ten minutes! Whatever the thoughts on Thaler, (and I like him) every decision he gave, he was right on the spot, when the offence was committed. I guess the players must think highly of him, because they just got on with the game, instead of moaning!
I thought the style of rugby we played was very good to watch and we performed, for the most part, at high speed. (The report in the Barrow newspaper felt they couldn't cope with our speed of play) We scored some excellent tries and, to be fair, Barrow contributed significantly to what I thought was an enjoyable spectacle. There were 27 penalties in the game, (if you see the offence, you have to punish it) yet the game still seemed to flow!
Defensively, we were ok, apart from getting caught cold at the start of the second half, and the last five minutes, when we appeared tired. Ten minutes of huge pressure, when playing with eleven men, couldn't have helped us there!
So, once again, we have been served a very watchable game, against an opposition who were determined to play rugby. Well done both teams! And, for those of you who aren't going, you are missing out on some good, competitive entertainment, from a team that is playing with immense pride and spirit.
Incidentally, a caller to Radio Manchester thought Ben Thaler was out of order sin-binning two players (Marsh and Cator) for delaying the ptb. What appeared to happen, was that Marsh was binned for that offence (no complaints there) and then the touch judge reported Cator for something dangerous in the tackle and that is what the ref appeared to be signalling when he gave Joe the yellow. You could say it was a brave decision, which made for a highly interesting ten minutes! Whatever the thoughts on Thaler, (and I like him) every decision he gave, he was right on the spot, when the offence was committed. I guess the players must think highly of him, because they just got on with the game, instead of moaning!