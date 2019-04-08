WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Barrow game

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions The Barrow game

Post a reply
The Barrow game
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 1:10 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Apr 08, 2019 1:10 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 295
Rep Position: 9th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11553
Location: Back in Lancashire
I have heard criticism of our performance yesterday, and in particular our defence. Yet, am I alone, in having enjoyed the game?

I thought the style of rugby we played was very good to watch and we performed, for the most part, at high speed. (The report in the Barrow newspaper felt they couldn't cope with our speed of play) We scored some excellent tries and, to be fair, Barrow contributed significantly to what I thought was an enjoyable spectacle. There were 27 penalties in the game, (if you see the offence, you have to punish it) yet the game still seemed to flow!

Defensively, we were ok, apart from getting caught cold at the start of the second half, and the last five minutes, when we appeared tired. Ten minutes of huge pressure, when playing with eleven men, couldn't have helped us there!

So, once again, we have been served a very watchable game, against an opposition who were determined to play rugby. Well done both teams! :CLAP: :CLAP: And, for those of you who aren't going, you are missing out on some good, competitive entertainment, from a team that is playing with immense pride and spirit.

Incidentally, a caller to Radio Manchester thought Ben Thaler was out of order sin-binning two players (Marsh and Cator) for delaying the ptb. What appeared to happen, was that Marsh was binned for that offence (no complaints there) and then the touch judge reported Cator for something dangerous in the tackle and that is what the ref appeared to be signalling when he gave Joe the yellow. You could say it was a brave decision, which made for a highly interesting ten minutes! Whatever the thoughts on Thaler, (and I like him) every decision he gave, he was right on the spot, when the offence was committed. I guess the players must think highly of him, because they just got on with the game, instead of moaning! :wink:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: glow, Kennedy, reffy, shadrack, Vancouver Leyther and 71 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,871,3721,92377,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 11th Apr 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Thu 11th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)