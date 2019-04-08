Lots of links this morning for a return for Barrett as Coach next season.
He is currently without a club and an old fan favourite.
I think he had about 40% win rate with Manly as head coach.
Seems unlikely given Edwards hasn't made his mind up yet (I would call it quits with him now) and Lam currently in the driving seat.
Question is would you take Barrett ??
