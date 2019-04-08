WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trent Barrett

Trent Barrett
Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:57 pm
Simmionis
Simmionis
Lots of links this morning for a return for Barrett as Coach next season.

He is currently without a club and an old fan favourite.

I think he had about 40% win rate with Manly as head coach.

Seems unlikely given Edwards hasn't made his mind up yet (I would call it quits with him now) and Lam currently in the driving seat.

Question is would you take Barrett ??
Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:58 pm
KingRoss11
KingRoss11
Location: Out and about in Wigan
No, wasn’t good enough at Manly and only reason he’s being considered cause he’s a Wigan legend
Mon Apr 08, 2019 1:09 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
The Whiffy Kipper
Cheeky half-back
He isn't a legend though is he, What did he do that was legendary?
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Mon Apr 08, 2019 1:13 pm
CM Punk
CM Punk
Throwing bullets around Bradford in the playoff comeback game.
Wigan RLFC
Mon Apr 08, 2019 1:21 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
The Whiffy Kipper
So would that make Calderwood a legend as well seeing as it was he played a big part in getting us back into that game, Legend get's bandied around way too often
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

