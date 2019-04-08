WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dec Patton

Dec Patton
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by richmond on Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:34 pm
Disciplinary - No further action
Re: Dec Patton
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by Boss Hog on Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:51 pm
richmond wrote:
Disciplinary - No further action

With Harvey Livett wearing a protective boot at the recent academy game, and possibly not available this Friday, then there could have been wholesale team changes to cover for Dec's absence.
Re: Dec Patton
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:58 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:58 pm
Boss Hog wrote:
With Harvey Livett wearing a protective boot at the recent academy game, and possibly not available this Friday, then there could have been wholesale team changes to cover for Dec's absence.


Yes ... I was going through the options and it wasn't easy ... particularly if Mamo & Goodwin are still out. Anyway OK now.

