Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:38 am
Posted by Mrs Barista on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:38 am
Strong chance that all 5 main props will be missing as Paea picks up one match penalty notice. Oh no.
Re: Catalans Away
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:55 am
Posted by steve_norton on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:55 am
At least its short term, although annoyingly I think Paea has been done for knees up in the tackle before. Not ideal but a good opportunity to see what Ngougou, Bienek and Brown can do and hopefully have some more troops back for Good Friday. Cats are so unpredictable at the moment you never know how they are going to turn up.
Re: Catalans Away
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:56 am
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:56 am
Don’t raise your knee in the tackle Mickey P, try the Forrest Gump method of running, what a load of bxxxxxxs this panel are.
Re: Catalans Away
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:59 am
Posted by Dave K. on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:59 am
I expect Masi and Taylor to play, along with Ellis.

One more from Thompson, Brown, Levy etc.

Not ideal, but not the end of the world.

Hadley to replace Savilio.

Hopefully see Litten against the big French forwards.

Radford said that Connor and Naulogo have a chance this week.

