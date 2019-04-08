Another Friday evening kick off and another winnable game. Wigan managed to throw away a 20 point lead against a second string Cas side last week and if Trinity defend as they have for the last few weeks, this is definitely a winnable game, which would cement our top 4 standing. Wigan are capable of hurting any opposition but our forwards can hopefully get the boys on the front foot and carry us to victory. We could see the return to BV of Tautai and Sammut. Brough and Miller should edge the HB battle and it would be great to see BJB score a couple.
Come on Trin !
This is one game that worries me a bit. We have been mullering Wigan at BV for a while now, you fear it can't go on forever.
Form would suggest that we should win this at a canter - Wigan look absolutely hopeless; but they do have some individual talent that can exploit our injury-induced weaknesses - and we do have the habit of confounding expectations, in either direction.
I'd love to do them though - just to compound the misery, and secure our league standing.
Sammut won't be back, knee's gone, dreading the news on Manfredi, rumour control on our page says it's the worst possible news and somehow rumour control always seems to be right. Greenwood picked up another concussion injury which is worrying after he had 3 weeks off the last time it happened. You might be dusting that M62-0 sign down
That looked nasty for Sammut, so not a surprise that he'll be sitting this one out. Seemed a bit innocuous at the time, but his reaction said it all.
I can't see another 62-0 - since we've lost our lethal edge, we'll settle for 40.
I'd rather play you at full strength tbh, we have a habit of not turning up against injury ravaged teams - 62 - 0 game apart
