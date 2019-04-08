WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pies on Friday 19.45 ko

Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 10:40 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Apr 08, 2019 10:40 am
wrencat1873
Another Friday evening kick off and another winnable game.
Wigan managed to throw away a 20 point lead against a second string Cas side last week and if Trinity defend as they have for the last few weeks, this is definitely a winnable game, which would cement our top 4 standing.
Wigan are capable of hurting any opposition but our forwards can hopefully get the boys on the front foot and carry us to victory.
We could see the return to BV of Tautai and Sammut.
Brough and Miller should edge the HB battle and it would be great to see BJB score a couple.

Come on Trin !
Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:11 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:11 am
vastman
wrencat1873 wrote:
Another Friday evening kick off and another winnable game.
Wigan managed to throw away a 20 point lead against a second string Cas side last week and if Trinity defend as they have for the last few weeks, this is definitely a winnable game, which would cement our top 4 standing.
Wigan are capable of hurting any opposition but our forwards can hopefully get the boys on the front foot and carry us to victory.
We could see the return to BV of Tautai and Sammut.
Brough and Miller should edge the HB battle and it would be great to see BJB score a couple.

Come on Trin !


This is one game that worries me a bit. We have been mullering Wigan at BV for a while now, you fear it can't go on forever.

Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:17 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:17 am
bren2k
Form would suggest that we should win this at a canter - Wigan look absolutely hopeless; but they do have some individual talent that can exploit our injury-induced weaknesses - and we do have the habit of confounding expectations, in either direction.

I'd love to do them though - just to compound the misery, and secure our league standing.
Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:29 am
Posted by snowie on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:29 am
snowie
must win game :)
Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:29 am
Posted by apollosghost on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:29 am
Sammut won't be back, knee's gone, dreading the news on Manfredi, rumour control on our page says it's the worst possible news and somehow rumour control always seems to be right. Greenwood picked up another concussion injury which is worrying after he had 3 weeks off the last time it happened.
You might be dusting that M62-0 sign down :D
Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:37 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:37 am
bren2k User avatar
apollosghost wrote:
Sammut won't be back, knee's gone, dreading the news on Manfredi, rumour control on our page says it's the worst possible news and somehow rumour control always seems to be right. Greenwood picked up another concussion injury which is worrying after he had 3 weeks off the last time it happened.
You might be dusting that M62-0 sign down :D


That looked nasty for Sammut, so not a surprise that he'll be sitting this one out. Seemed a bit innocuous at the time, but his reaction said it all.

I can't see another 62-0 - since we've lost our lethal edge, we'll settle for 40.
Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:55 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:55 am
vastman
apollosghost wrote:
Sammut won't be back, knee's gone, dreading the news on Manfredi, rumour control on our page says it's the worst possible news and somehow rumour control always seems to be right. Greenwood picked up another concussion injury which is worrying after he had 3 weeks off the last time it happened.
You might be dusting that M62-0 sign down :D


I'd rather play you at full strength tbh, we have a habit of not turning up against injury ravaged teams - 62 - 0 game apart

Re: Pies on Friday 19.45 ko
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:56 am
Posted by apollosghost on Mon Apr 08, 2019 11:56 am
bren2k wrote:
That looked nasty for Sammut, so not a surprise that he'll be sitting this one out. Seemed a bit innocuous at the time, but his reaction said it all.

I can't see another 62-0 - since we've lost our lethal edge, we'll settle for 40.


Very kind of you, it'll help keep our points diff reasonable :D

