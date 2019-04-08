Attention turns back to the Challenge Cup with Championship side Batley Bulldogs the visitors to the Keepmoat Stadium in a 5th round tie.
With no dual registration players used in the Challenge Cup so far and the likelihood of the same being true on Sunday, positive news on the injury situation at the Club would be most welcome.
Jordan Howden and Keiran Cross left the field with injuries yesterday although it is thought that the former will be fit to face the Bulldogs. The injury to Cross however must be of significant concern.
Matty Beharrell, Jordan Cox, Ryan Dixon and Richard Owen have all picked up injuries in recent weeks leaving Richard Horne a little short on numbers.
Recent signing Stefanos Bastas must surely be in line for another outing.
Previous Round:
Featherstone Lions 6 Doncaster 46
Batley Bulldogs 62 Lock Lane (Castleford) 6
Kick off 15:00
Tickets - Adults £15
Concessions 60+ £11
Children 5-16 £5
Under 5 - Free
