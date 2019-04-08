So, I've had a few thoughts about how the Bulls are doing and where they're likely going.
I know with the rumour about Wilson going to Huddersfield for a six figure sum, a lot of people are worried that we're just going to become a feeder club. However I don't think this is the case. The fact is, we're a Championship club and as long as we remain such, then whenever a SL club comes knocking then our best and brightest are going to want to move on and you can't expect them to do otherwise. But I think that we can expect to see any junior leaving Bradford for a SL club will command a decent fee rather than the pittances that we've gotten for players such as Bateman or any of the Burgess boys.
Then there's the ticket price - yes, pay on the day is expensive, however this is really only an issue for away fans. The club have, rightly IMO, taken the view that you're not going to get a big away crowd descending on Odsal while the Bulls play in the Championship and as such have moved to offer Bradford fans options so that they can watch the Bulls for as little as £15 for an adult per game while, admittedly, trying to extract the most out of the small number of away fans who show up. We're still getting 4k crowds which is still one of, if not the biggest gates in the Championship and this means we're in a position to recruit a team which, if not this year, will certainly be in a position to push for a promotion place next year.
All in all, there does seem to be a long term plan in place with regards to getting the club back into SL and it seems to be a 2 pronged attack in that we're putting together a solid 1st team as well ticking other boxes that will likely be needed should licencing make a return such as a strong youth set up, reserve grade and a women's team too.
