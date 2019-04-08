Huddersfield Giants are set to break the bank to sign highly-rated England Academy prop Oliver Wilson from Bradford Bulls, report League Express.
The Giants have had a six-figure fee accepted by the Bulls and are close to securing his services on a multi-year deal, according to League Express. Wilson was seen at the club’s training centre last week as negotiations entered an advanced stage. The 20-year-old was part of the England Academy side that defeated the Australian Schoolboys last y
The Giants have had a six-figure fee accepted by the Bulls and are close to securing his services on a multi-year deal, according to League Express. Wilson was seen at the club’s training centre last week as negotiations entered an advanced stage. The 20-year-old was part of the England Academy side that defeated the Australian Schoolboys last y