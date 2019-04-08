WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Supporters Club- Upcoming Away Travel

Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 8:25 am
Posted by Getin2em on Mon Apr 08, 2019 8:25 am
Tickets for coach travel to our LEAGUE game against Newcastle Thunder (19th May) and our Friday night league match Vs Hunslet (7th June) will be on sale in the club shop at our home match Vs Doncaster.

Newcastle (15:00 KO)= £10 return
Hunslet (19:30 KO)= £6 return

For the Hunslet game the Supporters Club have negotiated a special deal with the Keighley Bus Company. A special service will run from Keighley Bus Station at 17:00 on the 7th June, followed by a pick up at Cougar Park at 17:15. The bus will return from Hunslet at 21:45. Please get in touch with the Supporters Club for further details or to reserve your place. **Note** The Hunslet Bus is filling up fast.

