Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:59 am
JIMMY MAGNETS on Mon Apr 08, 2019 6:59 am
JIMMY MAGNETS
IGNORE

I see Lam sees his future as a halfback back according to the Wigan evening post. Personally I'd prefer him at hooker he is a lot more effective than Powell in that position. Thoughts please!
Re: Shorrocks
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:02 am
Bigredwarrior on Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:02 am
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

He’s been effective coming on at 9 and he certainly offers more than Powell. I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes to be honest. He’s a skilful player and this might be his opportunity to prove himself. A good run of games in the 1st team alongside Williams and it’ll give us a good marker of where he’s at. Good luck to the lad.
Re: Shorrocks
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:11 am
hengirl on Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:11 am
IGNORE

I’ve always thought he had the skill to be a very good player but his luck with injuries has been terrible I hope now though he gets his turn,it’ll be interesting to see how he goes
Re: Shorrocks
Post Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:21 am
Trainman on Mon Apr 08, 2019 7:21 am
IGNORE

If Sammut is out The bottom line is we have Shorrocks, TL & Powell and one of them will play at 7. I’d rather it not be Powell, TL struggles to do the 80 now. Seems reasonable enough for Shorrocks to be given a chance.

