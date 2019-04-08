Reputation Points: 130 Rep Position: 29th / 77,531 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am Posts: 2146
He’s been effective coming on at 9 and he certainly offers more than Powell. I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes to be honest. He’s a skilful player and this might be his opportunity to prove himself. A good run of games in the 1st team alongside Williams and it’ll give us a good marker of where he’s at. Good luck to the lad.
If Sammut is out The bottom line is we have Shorrocks, TL & Powell and one of them will play at 7. I’d rather it not be Powell, TL struggles to do the 80 now. Seems reasonable enough for Shorrocks to be given a chance.
