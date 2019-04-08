Quote from Fax Head coach
â€œWe are in the â€˜working at itâ€™ stage at the moment.
9 rounds into the season and this is his mantra. What the ****.
Seems he had to fall back onto a halfback paring that has some speed and guile to deliver the goods again this week.
What's he gonna do Thursday if his favourite son is not fit? start with a half back paring that is gelling?
You don't want to forecast injuries, but is that not a coaches job to have a plan b,c,d, to revert to at all times not just when the needs must?
