WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 10

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 10

Post a reply
Posted by FoxyRhino on Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:29 am
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 124th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3105
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 9
Hull KR 45 Leeds 26 - Hull KR by 19
Castleford 38 Wigan 28 - Castleford by 10
Wakefield 17 Huddersfield 16 0- Wakefield by 1
Warrington 48 London 12 - Warrington by 36
Catalans 18 St Helens 10 - Catalans by 8
Salford 16 Hull FC 23 - Hull FC by 7

This week's scores
5 Rhinos_bish, Tad Rhino, Tigertot
4 ALAW, Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties, JMT, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
3 Bigdave1904, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, Finglas, John Boy 13, Mattyhobson6, Steamy
2 BRK, Dave1612, Dozy, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, KingRoss11, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino,
Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
1 Deanos Rhinos

Overall table
45 ALAW, Rhinos_bish
43 FoxyRhino
42 Taxi4stevesmith
41 Biff Tannen, BRK, KingRoss11, Tad Rhino
40 John Boy 13, Steamy
39 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69
38 Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back
37 Bigdave1904
36 Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
35 Mattyhobson6, Sarahgrhino, Tigertot
34 Clearwing
33 Dozy, Ducknumber1, JMT, Rhino-Mark
32 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Xykojen
31 Frosties, Rhino46
30 LJ54
23 Loiner81
22 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew

Only 4 games this week to predict due to 2 x Round 10 games being played earlier in the season.

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)
St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)
Wakefield (WAK) v Wigan (WIG)
Catalans (CAT) v Hull FC (HFC)

Good luck
Posted by KingRoss11 on Mon Apr 08, 2019 12:49 am
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 115th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 385
Location: Out and about in Wigan
CAS 12
WAK 8
STH 6
CAT 10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FoxyRhino, hull2524, Rammer and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,871,12781177,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 11th Apr 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HULL KR
v
LEIGH
Thu 11th Apr 19:30
CC2019
HALIFAX
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Thu 11th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 12th Apr 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Fri 12th Apr 10:55
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Fri 12th Apr 19:45
CC2019
SALFORD
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)