This week's results
Week 9
Hull KR 45 Leeds 26 - Hull KR by 19
Castleford 38 Wigan 28 - Castleford by 10
Wakefield 17 Huddersfield 16 0- Wakefield by 1
Warrington 48 London 12 - Warrington by 36
Catalans 18 St Helens 10 - Catalans by 8
Salford 16 Hull FC 23 - Hull FC by 7
This week's scores
5 Rhinos_bish, Tad Rhino, Tigertot
4 ALAW, Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Frosties, JMT, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
3 Bigdave1904, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, Finglas, John Boy 13, Mattyhobson6, Steamy
2 BRK, Dave1612, Dozy, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, KingRoss11, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino,
Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
1 Deanos Rhinos
Overall table
45 ALAW, Rhinos_bish
43 FoxyRhino
42 Taxi4stevesmith
41 Biff Tannen, BRK, KingRoss11, Tad Rhino
40 John Boy 13, Steamy
39 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69
38 Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back
37 Bigdave1904
36 Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
35 Mattyhobson6, Sarahgrhino, Tigertot
34 Clearwing
33 Dozy, Ducknumber1, JMT, Rhino-Mark
32 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Xykojen
31 Frosties, Rhino46
30 LJ54
23 Loiner81
22 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
Only 4 games this week to predict due to 2 x Round 10 games being played earlier in the season.
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Huddersfield (HUD) v Castleford (CAS)
St Helens (STH) v Warrington (WAR)
Wakefield (WAK) v Wigan (WIG)
Catalans (CAT) v Hull FC (HFC)
Good luck
