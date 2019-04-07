WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TRIES FROM HUDDS GAME NOT ON SKY WEBSITE?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity TRIES FROM HUDDS GAME NOT ON SKY WEBSITE?

Post a reply
Posted by AndyD1970 on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:46 pm
AndyD1970 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 19, 2011 10:54 am
Posts: 18
Just had a look and the tries from the Hudds game aren't on the Sky website, wonder why?
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:48 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 59
Rep Position: 76th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3728
AndyD1970 wrote:
Just had a look and the tries from the Hudds game aren't on the Sky website, wonder why?

Your not suggesting that they all came from poor ref calls are you :NAUGHTY: :lol:
Posted by Wakefield City on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:50 pm
Wakefield City Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 104th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 12:01 pm
Posts: 200
AndyD1970 wrote:
Just had a look and the tries from the Hudds game aren't on the Sky website, wonder why?


Sign up for Trinity TV.

Up the Trin
Posted by AndyD1970 on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:57 pm
AndyD1970 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 19, 2011 10:54 am
Posts: 18
Wakefield City wrote:
Sign up for Trinity TV.

Up the Trin


I would if I had any spare cash.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyD1970, BarnsleyGull, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, dboy, dpbnov, JINJER, phe13, Wakefield City, wakeytrin, westgaterunners, Willzay and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,871,1071,96277,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
18-16
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12-13
ST.GEORGE
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORDW
38-16
FEATHERSTONEW
 Full Time  
WSL
WIGANW
4-6
ST.HELENSW
 Full Time  
WSL
LEEDSW
60-4
WAKEFIELDW
 Full Time  
WSL
YORKW
0-80
CASTLEFORDW
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
SALFORD
16-23
HULL FC
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
20-18
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
20-12
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
46-30
BARROW RAIDERS
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
24-48
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
 CH
YORK
30-20
SWINTON LIONS
 Full Time  
 CH1
DONCASTER
44-18
COVENTRY BEARS
 Full Time  
 CH1
NEWCASTLE
28-22
OLDHAM
 Full Time  
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
16-12
HUNSLET
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)