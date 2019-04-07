back at home and on sky
could do with getting back to winning ways
no mcshane for cas
we could have quite a number return for this match but i suspect we will save some for the easter period coming up
would like to see gaskell back and also clough back for english to have a break
or can move taai to prop and murphy / joe wardle to return or even ferguson... or even jake wardle for innes senior the 19 will be interesting this week!
