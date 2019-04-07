WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford (h)

Castleford (h)
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 5:30 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Sun Apr 07, 2019 5:30 pm
back at home and on sky

could do with getting back to winning ways

no mcshane for cas

we could have quite a number return for this match but i suspect we will save some for the easter period coming up

would like to see gaskell back and also clough back for english to have a break

or can move taai to prop and murphy / joe wardle to return or even ferguson... or even jake wardle for innes senior :lol: the 19 will be interesting this week!
Re: Castleford (h)
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 5:58 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Sun Apr 07, 2019 5:58 pm
GIANTSRL wrote:
back at home and on sky

could do with getting back to winning ways

no mcshane for cas

we could have quite a number return for this match but i suspect we will save some for the easter period coming up

would like to see gaskell back and also clough back for english to have a break

or can move taai to prop and murphy / joe wardle to return or even ferguson... or even jake wardle for innes senior :lol: the 19 will be interesting this week!


Rumours Gaskell is out for 6 weeks

Won't hold my breath for any players back. Got a feeling it will be "another week"

If Jake Wardle is fit then he has to play and so does Joe.

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

 Full Time (Hover Score) 
