Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:33 pm
Posted by Cherry_Warrior on Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:33 pm


Heard something very interesting yesterday. There is a reason Lam hasn't been offered the job after this year is out. That reason is because he is going out boozing with the players and IFL isn't happy about it. He is also apparently unhappy with the fitness levels of our players. Just what i was told. Not my words. Don't know how true it is. Was also told yesterday that Shaun Wane is looking for a 'get out' at Scottish RU after a huge fall out with their head coach. Put 2 and 2 together.

Look, i was all for a change of direction after Wane but to be honest, now it's done. I would welcome him back with open arms. I would take those solid, grubby defensive tactics over flare play. If he would come back i would happily take him back. To be honest it is probably been good for both parties. We know what it looks like without him and he knows what it's like without us.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:42 pm
Posted by billys pineapple on Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:42 pm


Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I like the way we were beginning to play under Lam until yet more injuries have disrupted things. I would have Waney back on a part time basis as an assistant coach to work alongside Lammy to concentrate solely on defence. However I cannot see Waney going for that.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:47 pm
Posted by Salty on Sun Apr 07, 2019 12:47 pm


No, I don’t want Wane back. If he came back I probably wouldn’t renew my season ticket.
I like to be entertained. Although disappointed with the Cas defeat, I was entertained and I really enjoyed the rugby on show against Catalan.

