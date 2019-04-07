Heard something very interesting yesterday. There is a reason Lam hasn't been offered the job after this year is out. That reason is because he is going out boozing with the players and IFL isn't happy about it. He is also apparently unhappy with the fitness levels of our players. Just what i was told. Not my words. Don't know how true it is. Was also told yesterday that Shaun Wane is looking for a 'get out' at Scottish RU after a huge fall out with their head coach. Put 2 and 2 together.
Look, i was all for a change of direction after Wane but to be honest, now it's done. I would welcome him back with open arms. I would take those solid, grubby defensive tactics over flare play. If he would come back i would happily take him back. To be honest it is probably been good for both parties. We know what it looks like without him and he knows what it's like without us.
