Sun Apr 07, 2019 11:40 am
My Mate Ronnie
Leaves the Rhinos.


https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/47844680

Leeds Rhinos have released assistant coach James Lowes from his contract so he can start a new role "outside of rugby league".

The former Great Britain hooker, 49, returned to the club as first-team coach in July when Kevin Sinfield became director of rugby.

He and Sinfield secured Super League safety last season before David Furner was appointed head coach in September.


Leeds are currently bottom of the table after losing eight of their 10 games.
Replaced with Richard Agar?!?!?
