WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Wells

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Jack Wells

Post a reply
Jack Wells
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:38 am
Posted by billys pineapple on Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:38 am
billys pineapple Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 124th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 08, 2018 3:41 pm
Posts: 34
What has happened to Jack Wells. I had really high hopes for this guy, he could have been the answer to our right side back row issue, he just seems to have disappeared.
There is never any mention of him when you read reports of injured players which is really worrying, and it is never mentioned that he is back in training.
Has his career finished before it has really started if so that is such a shame.
Re: Jack Wells
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:42 am
Posted by Sweaty Betty's on Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:42 am
Sweaty Betty's User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 109th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 718
billys pineapple wrote:
What has happened to Jack Wells. I had really high hopes for this guy, he could have been the answer to our right side back row issue, he just seems to have disappeared.
There is never any mention of him when you read reports of injured players which is really worrying, and it is never mentioned that he is back in training.
Has his career finished before it has really started if so that is such a shame.


No, he is nearing a return. The first operation he had on his broken foot was unsuccessful, hopefully everything is now mended.
Re: Jack Wells
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:43 am
Posted by Cherry.Pie on Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:43 am
Cherry.Pie Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 116th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2009 4:10 pm
Posts: 1941
He's in the 19 man squad for Swinton's game today. Hopefully he'll be able to hit the ground running as we could do with more competition in the pack, but in all likelihood it will take him a while to get back up to speed, so he might be playing a few games with Swinton this year.
Re: Jack Wells
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:46 am
Posted by billys pineapple on Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:46 am
billys pineapple Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 124th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 08, 2018 3:41 pm
Posts: 34
Cherry.Pie wrote:
He's in the 19 man squad for Swinton's game today. Hopefully he'll be able to hit the ground running as we could do with more competition in the pack, but in all likelihood it will take him a while to get back up to speed, so he might be playing a few games with Swinton this year.


This is great news let's hope he can remain injury free and fulfill his potential, he has the size, attitude and skill to make a very good player.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, billys pineapple, Darwen Warrior, GentlemanJohn, hatty, hengirl, JonnoTheGreat, Phuzzy, secondstanza, steadygetyerboots-on, Sweaty Betty's, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, WiganPom, Willzay and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,870,7671,77077,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:05
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:10
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
ST.GEORGE
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTRY BEARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
OLDHAM
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
WSL
WIGANW
v
ST.HELENSW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
BRADFORDW
v
FEATHERSTONEW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
LEEDSW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
YORKW
v
CASTLEFORDW
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)