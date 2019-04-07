What has happened to Jack Wells. I had really high hopes for this guy, he could have been the answer to our right side back row issue, he just seems to have disappeared.
There is never any mention of him when you read reports of injured players which is really worrying, and it is never mentioned that he is back in training.
Has his career finished before it has really started if so that is such a shame.
There is never any mention of him when you read reports of injured players which is really worrying, and it is never mentioned that he is back in training.
Has his career finished before it has really started if so that is such a shame.