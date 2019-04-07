WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Shirt

Magic Shirt
Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:12 am
PopTart
PopTart
I like it. Based on the Yorkshire Cup Final shirt.

A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Magic Shirt
Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:19 am
BarnsleyGull
BarnsleyGull
Looks great!
I'm actually on my way there now wearing the original! :)
Re: Magic Shirt
Sun Apr 07, 2019 10:47 am
PopTart
PopTart
Actually the description is wrong.
This is the 1990 shirt not the 92 shirt.
Still the better one though.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

