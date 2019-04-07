WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jimmy Lowes

Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:17 am
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:17 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9593
Location: Leeds
James Lowes has left to go to union... Richard Agar steps in for the time being. Please let this be temporary!
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:24 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:24 am
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 3028
Cannot say I am disappointed, he offered nothing to this team, when he was in charge or assistant, the evidence is pretty conclusive. We need a specialist defensive coach now, and quickly.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:28 am
Posted by shadwellrhino on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:28 am
shadwellrhino Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Oct 14, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 28
At least its a start, let’s see where it leads.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:32 am
Posted by krisleeds on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:32 am
krisleeds User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 563
Lowest common denominator.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:34 am
Posted by tomlufc on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:34 am
tomlufc Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Tue Oct 31, 2006 7:02 pm
Posts: 58
Last season when we were struggling get a cheapo coach in but paint in PR terms as though Sinfield is coming back. This season team abysmal again so for an easy PR win get rid of the disliked cheapo coach but don't actually change anything major.
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:35 am
Posted by lionarmour87 on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:35 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 6445
Location: philadelphia PA
We've had the two fingers from Lowes before
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:40 am
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Apr 07, 2019 9:40 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9593
Location: Leeds
Not sure Agar is an improvement
