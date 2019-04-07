WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trinity Takeover Day - Today

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Trinity Takeover Day - Today

Post a reply
Trinity Takeover Day - Today
Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 8:33 am
Posted by Mick Amos 9 WTW on Sun Apr 07, 2019 8:33 am
Mick Amos 9 WTW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 118th / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 376
Location: Wakefield
Wakefield Trinity have a takeover day in the Bullring, Ridings Centre and Trinity Walk 11am-3pm today. Players in attendance, lots of things to do and loads of free junior tickets for next Friday against Wigan. 'Magic shirt reveal' (MC says it’s a good un!!) so get yourselves down today.
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, charlie, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr Bliss, PopTart, ricardo07, thebeagle, Trinity 61, vastman, Wakefield City, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Willzay and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,870,7151,68477,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:05
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:10
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
ST.GEORGE
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTRY BEARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
OLDHAM
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
WSL
WIGANW
v
ST.HELENSW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
BRADFORDW
v
FEATHERSTONEW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
LEEDSW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TODAY 15:00
WSL
YORKW
v
CASTLEFORDW
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)