Post Sun Apr 07, 2019 8:08 am
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Sun Apr 07, 2019 8:08 am
The U19's defeated Broncos by 32-22 yesterday at Vicky Park but produced a disappointing performance, particularly in the first half. All the basics were poorly executed particularly passing, and they looked like 13 individuals rather than a team. After two successive ("physical") defeats to Wigan and Saints they looked low on confidence. Playing 10 17 year olds and short of Eribe Doro and Riley Dean they failed to cope with the bigger, more physical broncos for long periods of the match, and were too slow for much of the game to escape the middle and move the ball wide.
The one bright light during the first half was the polished display of Josh Thewliss playing at FB. He caught all the high balls, was elusive running the ball back, and his perfectly weighted passes allowed the space for others to run onto the ball and punch holes in the defence. In the second half I think he moved to SO/Centre ? and the attack was noticeably sharper. Scoring tries in both halves and even taking over the goal kicking, Thewliss was the best player on the pitch by a stretch. Other players to catch the eye were the halves from the Broncos (Leyland and Horsman ?) who ran hard and were very dangerous with the ball. George Roby and Joe Barnes from our side hard some good spells and Alex Pendlebury added some energy when he was introduced from the bench.
The win should lift their spirits, but much work to do on the training pitch methinks before they go to Bradford.

