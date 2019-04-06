In the midst of the bizarre situation the Scott Mickalauskas created at one point, Ryan Hampshire took a knock on and appeared to try to play a free play. Now, I am beginning to get on a bit and my memory can disappoint me. Is that still a rule or did that get abolished for this season? To be fair, in my defence, the rule change frequency in RL is a bit laughable at times but I could not understand what went on there. Did Ryan Hampshire have fatigue induced memory loss or was this another Mickaluaskas cock up?