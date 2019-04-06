WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19’s Player of the Month for March 2019

Posted by Minorman on Sat Apr 06, 2019 7:47 pm
Strong-running second rower
BullBuilder is pleased to announce the winner of the U19s player of the month for March. The March award goes to winger Murphy Smith. Murphy, who comes from the Guiseley Rangers community club, is a winger whose attitude and commitment in training and on the field has stood out this season. Head of Youth John Bastian said “Murphy is a player that all the coaching staff, including myself, Leigh Beattie, Mark Dunning and the Strength and Conditioning Team can’t speak highly enough of. He’s even caught John Kear’s eye with his performances for the 19s. He’s young man that displays the highest standards when it comes to attitude and application. He really strives to learn and improve, as a winger and as an athlete. His performances this year are of the most honest I’ve seen in 20 years of youth development.” Murphy, who is in his second year in the U19s is studying his ‘A’ Levels at Benton Park High School. John Bastian said “We’d like to commend and thank the staff at Benton Park and the coaches at Guiseley Rangers for the effort and commitment they’ve shown Murphy.” “All the staff are delighted with his progress this year. He’s played every game so far and as a winger he can finish well but he’s also never afraid to make the hard carries or put his shoulder in when it comes to defence. He’s one of the first names Leigh Beattie puts down on his team sheet.” BullBuilder chairman Paul Butterworth said “Murphy is very highly thought of. He’s a talented player with an excellent attitude. We’re pleased to be awarding him the BullBuilder U19s Player of the Month award for March 2019.” Murphy will receive his award at pitchside at half time during the match versus Barrow on 22nd April. Murphy’s sponsor is Dot Daly who will present Murphy with his award, supported by BullBuilder Board Member Mary Jo Daly. BullBuilder will be summoning all their efforts to raise more money for youth development on Saturday 22nd June when they scale Mount Snowden in Wales. 31 people have committed to join the 9 mile walk and you can join them by clicking on this link. Or contact Toni Hoggett on 07947 159065 the deadline for applicants is 16 April. Anyone who’d like to sponsor the team doing the Snowdon Challenge, please click on https://www.gofundme.com/bullbuilder-sn ... er=1874426 A new challenge has been set for one of the Bullbuilder Board members. Dot Daly said "To help myself and help Bullbuilder, I have agreed to a sponsored slim”. Dot’s aim is to lose 7lbs a month or 6 stone in a year, this is a big challenge for her personally but she is up for it. Dot has now lost an amazing 1.5 stones. That’s 21lbs in total towards her target and a great achievement in 2 months. To sponsor Dot go to: https://www.gofundme.com/bullbuilder?vi ... aign=upd_n To find out more about BullBuilder and how to join for as little as £10 a year please visit https://membermojo.co.uk/bullbuilder/joinus

