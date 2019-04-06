WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #HGSAsavethedate

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk #HGSAsavethedate

Post a reply
#HGSAsavethedate
Post Sat Apr 06, 2019 5:34 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Sat Apr 06, 2019 5:34 pm
H.G.S.A User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 123rd / 77,531
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 109
Location: #hgsasavethedate
New events announced so save the dates in your diaries for these !

7th April Giants Academy v City of Hull Academy 2pm
10th April Giants Scholarship v Widnes Scholarship 7pm
11th April Giants V Castleford Pre-match legends bar 6pm
22nd April Giants v London Pre-match + food bank donation drop off 6pm

5th May Giants v Wakefield Pre-match 6pm
7th May General meeting - The HGSA are pleased to announce that Akuila Uate and Adam O'Brien have agreed to come along and meet and chat to the fans and give an insight into their personalities and careers.

Also we have a date fixed for our annual cricket day at Honley Cricket club, this years event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, further details will be announced in due course but make sure you keep the date clear as we are again expecting this year's to be bigger and better than last

Remember further details of any of our events can be found on our facebook events page or our website.
Thank You for your support

#HGSAsavethedate
Every penny we raise goes towards the Academy/youth development at the Giants so please support us and help us help the club

www.giantssupporters.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/HuddersfieldSA/
https://twitter.com/HudGiantsSA

#hgsasavethedate

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, eric35, Grandad 1, H.G.S.A and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,870,4821,59777,5314,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
13-12
SOUTHS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
12-30
CANBERRA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
24-12
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
34-32
WORKINGTON TOWN
 Full Time  
 CH
TOULOUSE
8-2
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
 CH1
WEST WALES
12-56
KEIGHLEY
 Full Time  
 CH
TORONTO
40-10
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
18-10
ST.HELENS
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 09:10
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
ST.GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)