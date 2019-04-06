New events announced so save the dates in your diaries for these !
7th April Giants Academy v City of Hull Academy 2pm
10th April Giants Scholarship v Widnes Scholarship 7pm
11th April Giants V Castleford Pre-match legends bar 6pm
22nd April Giants v London Pre-match + food bank donation drop off 6pm
5th May Giants v Wakefield Pre-match 6pm
7th May General meeting - The HGSA are pleased to announce that Akuila Uate and Adam O'Brien have agreed to come along and meet and chat to the fans and give an insight into their personalities and careers.
Also we have a date fixed for our annual cricket day at Honley Cricket club, this years event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, further details will be announced in due course but make sure you keep the date clear as we are again expecting this year's to be bigger and better than last
Remember further details of any of our events can be found on our facebook events page or our website.
Thank You for your support
#HGSAsavethedate
7th April Giants Academy v City of Hull Academy 2pm
10th April Giants Scholarship v Widnes Scholarship 7pm
11th April Giants V Castleford Pre-match legends bar 6pm
22nd April Giants v London Pre-match + food bank donation drop off 6pm
5th May Giants v Wakefield Pre-match 6pm
7th May General meeting - The HGSA are pleased to announce that Akuila Uate and Adam O'Brien have agreed to come along and meet and chat to the fans and give an insight into their personalities and careers.
Also we have a date fixed for our annual cricket day at Honley Cricket club, this years event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, further details will be announced in due course but make sure you keep the date clear as we are again expecting this year's to be bigger and better than last
Remember further details of any of our events can be found on our facebook events page or our website.
Thank You for your support
#HGSAsavethedate