Sat Apr 06, 2019 12:41 pm
Rogues Gallery
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002
Enough is enough. I suspect there will be good video footage of the perpetrators of the flare flowing incidents last night. The club need to ban them immediately.
Re: The Idiots
Sat Apr 06, 2019 1:07 pm
dr_feelgood
dr_feelgood
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012
Video cameras at Cas!!! They only got electricity last week.
Re: The Idiots
Sat Apr 06, 2019 1:10 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
JIMMY MAGNETS
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003
I thought you meant the idiots as the players for that second half performance !
