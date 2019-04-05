WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fafita

Fafita
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 11:19 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Fri Apr 05, 2019 11:19 pm
TrinTrin
I know what all Trinity fans think of Fafita, but I just have to say, that 1st try under the the posts was awesome, for a prop forward to side step a full back & score was pure class. His 2nd try, when he received the pass, he knew that to run straight to the line that he would be tackled short ! So he can back at an angle towards where the ball was played knowing the defenders relaxed & had not re-set them selves with correct footwork & body set to prevent him, he then saw this & straightened up all at speed & scored, brilliant, a skilled player who has the confidence & ability to win through. What a player.
It is with great credit that the Huddersfield coach set out his game plan on Fafita only to be denied by Chester & Fafita !
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 11:53 pm
Posted by BarnsleyGull on Fri Apr 05, 2019 11:53 pm
BarnsleyGull
Big Dave is just, well, too good.
(That's two games he has won us now.)

