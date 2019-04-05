In an era when the game is going more and more like football with players milking penalties, two incidents from today stuck out to me:
1. Manfredi has the ball ripped out 2 on 1, he catches it in mid air, takes the tackle, plays the ball, no complaint.
2. Cas player steps across to escort Manfredi on a kick. Does he hit the ground or draw attention to it? No, he goes around him and makes the tackle.
In both situations he could have easily got a penalty, but he got on with playing rugby instead. I hope the next generation play more like Manfredi and less like S.Tomkins
