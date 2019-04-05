WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Manfredi

Fri Apr 05, 2019 10:25 pm
Grimmy
In an era when the game is going more and more like football with players milking penalties, two incidents from today stuck out to me:

1. Manfredi has the ball ripped out 2 on 1, he catches it in mid air, takes the tackle, plays the ball, no complaint.

2. Cas player steps across to escort Manfredi on a kick. Does he hit the ground or draw attention to it? No, he goes around him and makes the tackle.

In both situations he could have easily got a penalty, but he got on with playing rugby instead. I hope the next generation play more like Manfredi and less like S.Tomkins
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

The_Enforcer wrote:
Most idiotic post ever goes to Grimmy..... The way to restart should be an arm wrestle between a designated player from each side.

