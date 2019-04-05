WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire FM

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Wire FM

Post a reply
Wire FM
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:15 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:15 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 32
Rep Position: 101st / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3906
Location: Its in the name
Who is doing the main commentary tonight? Absolutely terrible...really bad.
top flight since 1895
Re: Wire FM
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:34 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:34 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 83
Rep Position: 54th / 77,526
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3681
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Oxford Exile wrote:
Who is doing the main commentary tonight? Absolutely terrible...really bad.

It was better than Radio Warrington. They gave up commentating altogether & decided to play crappy rap music instead.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Fourpointtry, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, mcraven, Refnom95, Robwire, Terry Griffiths, Who are ya!!, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,870,0922,42277,5264,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
26-10
GOLD COAST
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
9-8
WESTS TIGERS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
38-28
WIGAN WARRIORS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
17-16
HUDDERSFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
48-12
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 07:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 09:35
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 12:15
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)