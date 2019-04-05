WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Flattering to deceive

Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:58 pm
Posted by redex113 on Fri Apr 05, 2019 7:58 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 646
Once again Cas begin the season like a bonfire only to finish like a damp squib. Or so it's looking that way.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.
Post Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:54 pm
Posted by redex113 on Fri Apr 05, 2019 8:54 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 646
Unreserved apologies, a brilliant comeback that showed a determination worthy of a playoff team.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Users browsing this forum: caslad75, Mobull and 20 guests

